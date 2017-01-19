Italdesign Releases Second Teaser Of New Production Model Before Geneva

Italdesign has just released the second teaser image of a new vehicle it will present at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Although the brand has become synonymous with building one-off concept cars in recent years, Italdesign has confirmed that five units of its Geneva-bound vehicle will be produced, implying that all will be useable on public roads.

Accompanying the image is a message reading “This year we will shine a light on 5 special stories. For 5 visionary collectors. We will see you at the Geneva International Motor Show.”

As for the teaser itself, it appears to show part of a headlight that lacks a traditional plastic or glass cover, similar to the KTM X-Bow and Pagani Zonda.

Whatever the new Italdesign model looks like, expect it to be beautiful, unique and to read more about it in the coming weeks right here.

