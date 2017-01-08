It's Cops vs Bandits In This Dutch Mustang GT350 & Challenger Hellcat Review

While the likes of the Mustang Shelby GT350 and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat won't become popular anytime soon on Holland's sales charts, there's no denying how appealing they are.
This Dutch review of the two American rivals has a very Need For Speed-like theme that we can all appreciate. Not only is that Hellcat looking like a real rough rider, but the Police Interceptor conversion on the GT350 is equally delightful.
The owner went with a Police-themed wrap, added a push bar and police lights to make that thing look like it's seen more action than John McClane. According to the man behind the wheel, this is the most awesome GT350 he could find in the Netherlands.
In terms of looks, the Challenger Hellcat doesn't exactly fall behind, seen as how all classic muscle car fans can appreciate its retro-modern design - which will probably never get old.
As for performance, these two cars are very different, however you won't be falling behind with either of them, as long as you find sufficient traction to put all those horses to good use.
Oh and then there's the noise, but we'll let you decide which of these brawlers sounds more...mean.