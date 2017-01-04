It's Official: Kia Reveals All- New Picanto Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Kia has dropped the first official images and details of the new generation Picanto, which is set to celebrate its premiere in a couple of months, during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Penned by the brand's design centers in Frankfurt, Germany and Namyang, South Korea, the small hatch comes with new looks and a 15 mm (0.59 in) longer wheelbase, which now spans 2,400 mm (94 in), while maintaining the same length as its predecessor at 3,595 mm (141.5 in).
The color palette is said to be "more vibrant than ever" and the cabin has been reworked too, adding the latest technology features, a new touchscreen infotainment system with a floating design, automatic climate control, a multifunction steering wheel, heated front seats, AUX and USB ports, leather seats with contrast stitching and others, available either as standard or optional.
Besides the added tech, Kia also states that the cabin and cargo space of the all-new Picanto is more generous than its rivals, without providing numbers though just yet.
There are no details on the engine lineup either, but previous info indicates towards the usage of a 1.0-liter petrol lump, taken from its predecessor, along with a 1.0-liter T-GDI 3-cylinder turbo borrowed from the Cee'd.
Full details on the 2018 Kia Picanto will be released in March, once the city car arrives on set at the Swiss automotive event.