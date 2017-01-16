Jaguar F-Type Shooting Brake Would Make A Serious Ferrari GTC4-Killer

Of all the various bodystyles proliferating across the automotive marketplace, the shooting brake remains among the most obscure. Mercedes uses the term on its sleek CLA and CLS wagons (even though they still have five doors), and Ferrari makes one in the form of the GTC4 Lusso (like the FF before it). But what if Jaguar entered the fray with a long-roofed version of the F-Type?
That's what X-Tomi has envisioned with this latest rendering, and we have to say that we're rather smitten. The design takes the recently updated F-Type 400 Sport as its basis, stretching the tin top all the way to the back, giving the British coupe an added dose of utility.
Now don't get us wrong: the F-Type doesn't need any help in the styling department, in either coupe or roadster forms. Certainly not at the back end, which may be the most beautiful in the business. But the shooting brake format pulls at our heartstrings in just the right way.
Throw in all-wheel drive and JLR's celebrated 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and Coventry would have a serious (if niche) alternative to the Ferrari. Though Maranello recently introduced a turbocharged V8 version of the GTC4 Lusso priced below the twelve-cylinder model, its $260k asking price is still more than twice that of even the top-of-the-line F-Type SVR – whose 575 horsepower comes within spitting distance of the GTC4 Lusso T's 602.