Jaguar Land Rover Just Issued Four Safety Recalls All At The Same Time

Jaguar Land Rover today has announced a quartet of safety-related recalls in the United States – none of which are particularly large in the number of vehicles affected, but their combined scope covers a wide array of models.
The largest of the four affects certain late-model examples of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Discovery Sport – an estimated 13,500 of which may have been fitted with non-functional seatbelt pretensioners. Another 8,232 examples of the Jaguar XE and F-Type are being recalled for the same reason.
Even smaller are the two recalls issued for front-passenger airbags that may not deploy when needed. This issue affects an estimated 550 Land Rovers (including Range Rovers, Range Rover Sports, and Evoques) and another 16 Jaguar XJ sedans.
This in addition to the 8,191 Jaguar XFs and 8,769 Range Rovers added just recently to the industry-wide recall of Takata-sourced front passenger airbags.
Replacing the safety equipment in question has been deemed necessary to fix these issues, with the processes for these four latest recalls set to get underway within a month from now. Fortunately the four new recalls amount to barely more than 10,000 vehicles.