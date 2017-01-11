Jaguar's Audi Q3-Rivaling E-Pace SUV Spied In Production Body

Jaguar continues the development of the E-Pace, its new SUV that will slot right under the F-Pace and tackle rivals like the Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA and BMW X1.
This is the first time we actually see the upcoming Jaguar E-Pace wearing what appears to be its final production bodywork, with previous sightings showing test mules with body parts from the Range Rover Evoque.
The new baby Jag SUV will be based on the same steel underpinnings with the Land Rover Discovery Sport and will reportedly be produced at the same plant with its related model.
The design choices Jaguar made for the E-Pace will not surprise anyone as the company will stick to the successful recipe of the bigger F-Pace, meaning flowing body lines, a sloping roofline and Jaguar’s familiar front grille.
Despite the heavy camouflage that includes not only a swirling wrap but also fake bulges under it, the general shape of the upcoming E-Pace looks rather promising and better-proportioned than its big brother.
The engine range will include the four-cylinder petrol and diesel units from JLR’s Ingenium family. There is also the strong possibility for the E-Pace to get the same hybrid powertrain JLR is planning to offer in the Land Rover Discovery Sport.
The cabin will host the latest InControl Touch Pro infotainment system with its crisp display and strong processing power, in order to successfully challenge the German rivals not just in terms of design and quality but in on-board technology as well.
Jaguar will reportedly reveal the new E-Pace in early summer, following the official debut of the Range Rover Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show.
