Jay Leno Drives An Insane V8-Powered BMW 1-Series

Although Jay Leno typically reviews ultra-expensive cars from private collections and a handful of tuning shops, this latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage features a totally custom BMW 1-Series dreamed up by an enthusiast in the U.S.
One glance at the sports car’s exterior gives a hint to its performance credentials but the added paraphernalia on the outside pales in comparison to what is going on under the skin.
For starters, the car has been installed with the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter V8 engine of the E92-generation M3. Additionally, it features the transmission and axles of the M3, a set of fully carbon fiber wheels and upgraded aftermarket brakes designed for the M3.
The car’s owner says that it has been designed to be extremely potent on a racetrack and through the canyons but can also be comfortably driven on the street.
But can it impress Leno? Watch the video to see for yourself.