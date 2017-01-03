Jay Leno Drives The Latest And Craziest Camaro Restomod From Ringbrothers

In the world of old-school muscle car transformations, few companies can match the craftsmanship of Ringbrothers.
The company has made global headlines in recent years for their crazy projects and at SEMA late last year, stunned attendees with the release of the 1969 Chevrolet G-Code Camaro. This restomod has benefited from numerous interior and exterior modifications as well as some rather serious performance changes. Recently, Jay Leno jumped behind the wheel.
Powering the G-Code Camaro is a Wagner Motorsport 416 cubic-inch LS3 V8 engine that has been coupled with a Whipple Supercharger and beautifully placed into the engine bay. Ringbrothers believes it delivers about 1,000 hp all of which is sent through the rear wheels and made perfect with a manual transmission.
To say the modifications to this Camaro are comprehensive would be an understatement. They completely transform the muscle car into something much more desirable than your run-of-the-mill Ferraris or Lamborghinis, don't you agree?