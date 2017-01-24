Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 "Tyrannos" Makes For Rare Sighting

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 may not be the most popular choice with tuners when compared to its German rivals, but it can still turn the occasional head, especially when dressed like this.
In case the custom hood and wide-body don't look particularly familiar, it's because they're part of the SUV's "Tyrannos" conversion, which not only sounds cool, but looks pretty interesting as well.
And no, it's not quite as extreme as your "run-of-the-mill" Cayenne Magnum by TechArt, but it will still hold its own if a custom, more aggressive look is what you're aiming for.
The wide-body kit is made up of new front and rear bumpers, a custom grille, diffuser and side skirts. The hood is also new and if you look close, it may just remind you of Antonio Brown's hairstyle - you decide if that's a good thing or not.
If you're interested in fitting your very own Grand Cherokee WK2 2011-2016 with the Tyrannos body kit, you'll need to contact Maxi Customs, which is a tuning company from Sochi, Russia.
As for this particular car, it was photographed by Autogespot user Carlos92 in Warsaw, Poland.