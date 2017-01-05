Jenson Button Takes Delivery Of New MSO 675LT Spider

Jenson Button may have retired from Formula 1, where he last drove for McLaren-Honda, but he still has a soft spot for the Woking-made supercars.
In fact, the 37-year old Brit used to have several 12Cs and 650S in the past, but his latest ride exceeds them both in terms of performance and price, as he has just taken delivery of a new MSO (McLaren Special Operations) 675LT Spider, as announced by McLaren Beverly Hills on social media.
Believed to remain on US soil for Button's personal use, the supercar has a special finish, complemented by black alloy wheels with a five-spoke design that spin around brake calipers painted in the same shade.
The McLaren 675LT Spider uses a 675 PS (666 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, but it's not Jenson Button's ultimate machine, as this title is currently held by his P1, which remains in the UK for now.