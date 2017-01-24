Jon Olsson’s Custom 800HP Lamborghini Huracan Is Now Up For Sale

After building and making famous his custom Lamborghini Huracan, Swedish professional skier Jon Olsson decided it’s time to let it go.
The camo-wrapped Italian supercar has received extensive modifications both to its bodywork and to its powertrain, with Olsson showcasing once again his ability to create one of the most ridiculously wanted cars in the planet.
A very nicely done widebody kit made out of carbon fiber was the first mod the car received, with wider fenders, larger side skirts and matching bumpers making this Huracan even more beautiful to look at, as the design of the kit stays true to Lamborghini’s factory work.
A roof-mounted ski box, complete with custom mounting points, drops the baby Lambo into sub-zero levels of coolness, not to mention the obvious benefits in practicality issues. This is how you turn a mid-engined supercar into a grand-touring machine.
All this work is matched by the work done on the 5.2-litre V10 which is now supercharged to produce over 800hp, giving the Huracan hypercar-like acceleration figures.
And if you think that all this bespoke goodness will translate into an equally eye-watering price tag, well, you’re in for a surprise; as Jon Olsson himself posted on his Instagram feed, the car is priced at 250k euros (around $269k in current exchange rates), with the actual cost of the whole build to be around the 350k mark.
So this supercharged Lamborghini Huracan waits for someone out there looking to get one of the fastest, and arguably coolest, machines out there. Let’s just hope that this one is going to stay with us a little longer than the previous Olsson car.
For Sale!!! 💥 250k € on a quick deal. (build price close to 350k) Need a 4 seater so have to part with this monster for now! Full info on car, link in bio. Located in Monaco, 3800km Car is like new! 💯🚗💨#FastAsAVeyron #EpicSportsCar #AlwaysTryNewThings #NewCrazyPlans #WhenSomethingOldGoesSomethingNewIsBorn