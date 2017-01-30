Jon Olsson's Former Lamborghini Murcielago Crashes In Rotterdam

A Lamborghini Murcielago previously owned by Swedish skier Jon Olsson has been badly damaged after a crash in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
When being driven in the center of the city, the driver is thought to have accelerated too hard out of a corner, causing the rear wheels to break traction, sending the Italian exotic across a number of tram tracks and into a pole. The car was converted to rear wheel drive under Olsson’s ownership.
Based on the video below, it’s clear the front end of the Murcielago took the brunt of the impact with the bumper, bonnet and one of the front quarter panels torn from the car. Additionally, one of the headlights is missing and the windshield has been smashed.
Other damaged parts include the aftermarket carbon fiber rear wing, the side skirts and badly curbed wheels.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.