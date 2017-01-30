Jose Mourinho Explores The Jaguar XJ In New Film

After becoming one of the first people to drive the F-Pace last year, Jose Mourinho is now checking out Jaguar's flagship, the XJ, in a new commercial.
However, instead of grabbing the wheel himself, the professional football/soccer manager and former central midfielder was chauffeured through Manchester in the XJ, while holding a motivational speech.
"Jaguar for me represents passion and performance. It's one thing to play for a club, or to coach a club, another is to play or to coach with passion, and feel for passion, and I think Jaguar's cars are also like this. You feel the passion that they invest in their cars", said the 54-year old Portuguese.
As for the XJ, it has been around in its current form for the last 8 years, though it was subjected to a facelift in mid-2015, when the automaker made a few changes to the exterior and in the cabin, while upgrading its tech. Moreover, the company's pinnacle saloon also received electric power steering and more power from the 3.0-liter V6 diesel, which was massaged to deliver 300 PS (296 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.
Prices for the Jaguar XJ start from £58,690 ($73,620) in the United Kingdom.