Joyrider Does Handbrake Turns Before Driving Stolen Car Into River

Shocking footage has emerged from Dublin, Ireland showing a stolen hatchback being driven into a river.
Details surrounding the incident are scarce but the footage shows the driver of the stolen car hooning it around the streets and performing several handbrake turns.
On multiple occasions, the car drives on the wrong side of the road and comes within feet of other motorists, endangering the safety of many locals at the scene.
The handbrake-filled antics only come to an end when the driver inexplicably points the car towards a river, turns off the engine, jumps out and watches the stolen vehicle fall more than six feet into the water.
Local media outlet The Irish Sun reports that the incident took place in the North Wall Quay area of Dublin.