Here's Your Chance To Own Justin Bieber's Custom Ferrari 458 Italia Liberty Walk

When Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber got his hands on a tuned Ferrari 458 Italia, Justin Bieber he seemed thrilled, but the excitement didn't last long, as he's now looking to sell it.
Listed by BarrettJackson, for their Scottsdale, Arizona, auction, which kicks off this weekend and ends on January 22, the Italian supercar was made in 2011 and it had quite a tumultuous existence.
Not long after adding it to his collection, the 22-year old pop star turned to West Coast Customs for a series of modifications, including a Liberty Walk body kit, a Frozen Blue wrap, and 20-inch Forgiato wheels, in addition to a high-end sound system.
The auction house doesn’t have much to say about it, except that it appears to have been involved in a rear-end collision in California, but notes that the airbags did not deploy.
As for the asking price, a six-year old Ferrari 458 Italia normally retails for close to $150,000, on the used car market. However, considering its celebrity ownership, perhaps Bieber's Ferrari might be able to fetch a bit more.