Kawasaki Ninja H2 Takes On Lamborghini Huracan & McLaren 12C

When drag racing your supercar against a sport bike and unless you're backing hypercar levels of power, odds are you won't cross many finish line first.
Still, the Lamborghini Huracan and the McLaren 12C are extremely fast cars, both from a stand still and a rolling start - which is what they chose to do in this particular showdown.
Both of these cars have around 600 or more horses, can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a little over 3 seconds, and will max out around 330 km/h (205 mph), so it's obvious that the bike also needs to pull out all the stops in order to secure a victory.
So what we have here is a Kawasaki Ninja H2, which is the street-legal version of the more famous H2R. In terms of performance, it's packing around 150 kW (204 PS/201 HP). According to some reports, it can cover a 1/4 mile in just 9.62 seconds at 244.64 km/h (152.01 mph), and accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 2.6 seconds before maxing out at 295 km/h (183 mph).
This drag race doesn't go on forever though, so neither the bike nor the cars got the chance to reach their top speed, which means it came down to acceleration, yet again.