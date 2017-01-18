Kia Confirms European Stinger Specs, Gets 200PS 2.2L Diesel

Shortly after its presentation at the Detroit Auto Show, Kia has confirmed European specifications for its new Stinger sports sedan.
The big news here is the addition of a diesel powertrain on top of the two petrol units shared with the North American specification model.
The entry-level engine is a 2.2-liter turbodiesel capable of delivering 200PS (197hp) at 3,800 rpm and peak torque of 440Nm (325 lb-ft) available between 1,750 and 2,750 rpm. With the diesel, the 2017 Stinger accelerates from 0-100km/h (62mph) in 8.5 sec and tops out at 225km/h (139mph).
If you prefer to fill up with petrol, the Stinger can be had with either a 2.0-liter turbocharged four producing 255PS (251hp) and 353Nm (260 lb-ft), or a range-topping 3.3-liter turbo V6 punching out 370PS (365hp) and 510Nm (376 lb-ft). While no straight-line performance figures have been released for the 2.0L model, it will sit between the diesel and the V6, which can hit 100km/h (62mph) in 5.1 sec and reach 270km/h (167mph).
Kia will offer both rear- and all-wheel drive versions of the Stinger in Europe, with all models fitted with the brand’s second-generation, electronic eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.
While closer in dimensions to mid-size luxury cars at 4,830mm long and 1,870mm wide with a 2,905mm wheelbase, the Stinger is actually positioned against both regular premium compact sedans like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and four-door coupe flavored models such as the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe and Audi A5 Sportback.
The Koreans have yet to announce pricing for the Stinger which will enter production in the second half of 2017, and go on sale across Europe during the fourth quarter of the year.