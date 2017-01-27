Kia Niro Gets Stranded On An Iceberg In New Super Bowl Spot

Melissa McCarthy is no longer running through an arid landscape from an unknown threat, as she ended up on the polar ice caps in Kia's latest Super Bowl teaser spot.
Set to air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, the short video shows the actress inside the Kia Niro, strapped on an iceberg, in the middle of nowhere.
The Grammy award winner then contacts the company's roadside assistance to ask them if their services still apply if the vehicle is 'not technically on a road or... land'. Since this is just a teaser of the final video that will stretch over 60 seconds, we don't get the answer, so we'll have to wait for the Big Game between the Patriots and the Falcons to find out what the response is.
In the meantime, Kia released US pricing for the Niro, which starts from $23,200 in entry-level LX grade rising to $29,650 for the top trim. Additionally, the crossover can be fitted with an optional package that adds several driver assist technologies in the most humble grade, and a sunroof, smart cruise control, HID headlights, 110V inverter, and wireless phone charger on better-equipped trims.