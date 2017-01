Kia Niro Hybrid Makes Television Debut With Two Spots

VIDEOS

Kia has teamed up with actress Melissa McCarthy to promote their first dedicated hybrid vehicle - the Niro.Narrated by the Emmy award winner, the two TV spots, christened 'Needs & Wants' and 'Many Names', are to be broadcasted as part of a multi-channel marketing campaign, which will expand in the coming weeks and culminate with an original 60-second footage set to air during Super Bowl LI The two videos, which were already released by Kia online, were created by David&Goliath, the automaker's advertising agency, and are said to highlight the SUV's "no-compromise combination of driving enjoyment, eye-catching design, functional utility, and hybrid efficiency".", said Kia Motors America's CEO and EVP, Michael Sprague.The 2017 Kia Niro Hybrid, which nabbed a Guinness world record for achieving the lowest fuel consumption by a hybrid vehicle while driving from coast-to-coast, will arrive at retailers across the US soon. It uses a 1.6-liter petrol engine, with 103 HP, and a 43 HP electric motor, for a combined 146 HP and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque.