Kia Niro Hybrid Makes Television Debut With Two Spots

Kia has teamed up with actress Melissa McCarthy to promote their first dedicated hybrid vehicle - the Niro.
Narrated by the Emmy award winner, the two TV spots, christened 'Needs & Wants' and 'Many Names', are to be broadcasted as part of a multi-channel marketing campaign, which will expand in the coming weeks and culminate with an original 60-second footage set to air during Super Bowl LI.
The two videos, which were already released by Kia online, were created by David&Goliath, the automaker's advertising agency, and are said to highlight the SUV's "no-compromise combination of driving enjoyment, eye-catching design, functional utility, and hybrid efficiency".
"We’ve got a fantastic story to tell about the Niro’s uniquely alluring yet practical package, and the incredibly talented Melissa McCarthy is the perfect partner to help us do it", said Kia Motors America's CEO and EVP, Michael Sprague.
The 2017 Kia Niro Hybrid, which nabbed a Guinness world record for achieving the lowest fuel consumption by a hybrid vehicle while driving from coast-to-coast, will arrive at retailers across the US soon. It uses a 1.6-liter petrol engine, with 103 HP, and a 43 HP electric motor, for a combined 146 HP and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque.