Kia Shows Us A Bit More Of The GT Sports Saloon

There certainly hasn’t been a shortage of Kia GT teasers, but the latest one is perhaps the most revealing.
Focusing on bits of the exterior, the short footage reveals the car's headlight and taillight designs, the company's signature grille with an incorporated camera, side vents and a power sunroof that opens up to preview the cabin.
An automatic climate control, eight-speed automatic transmission and blind spot monitoring are also part of the package, but the most interesting part, its engine, hides under the hood, promising to make the sports sedan Kia's quickest model yet.
There's no official word on what powertrain the Koreans will use on the GT, but reports indicate towards the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, taken from the Genesis G80, which should channel around 365 horsepower to the rear wheels. As announced in the previous teaser, the GT will need 5.1 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph), but we will find out everything there is to know about it on January 8, at 6 pm EST, during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.