Kia Stinger May Try To Rival Tesla Model 3 With Electric Variant

Kia may have only just taken the wraps off its long-awaited Stinger sports sedan and it has already emerged that the car could receive an all-electric variant rivaling the Tesla Model 3.
While speaking with Auto Express about the model at the Detroit Auto Show, Kia’s head of overseas marketing, Spencer Cho, confirmed that the platform underpinning the Stinger “is capable of a full EV powertrain at a later date”.
Although Cho stopped short of confirming an electric variant, it would be a waste not to make the most out of the model’s flexible architecture. At launch, we already know the Stinger will be offered with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 and a 2.0-liter turbo and further down the road, will get a 2.0-liter diesel for Europe, Korea and other select markets.
Alongside the Stinger’s ability to support a large selection of powertrains, Cho revealed that it is also a good platform for the brand to add autonomous technologies to.
“We are working on level three and level four autonomous technology and the Stinger is a good platform to add some of that technology to. We’re carefully evaluating this technology before we put it into our cars, though,” he said.