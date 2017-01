Kia Stinger May Try To Rival Tesla Model 3 With Electric Variant

PHOTO GALLERY

Kia may have only just taken the wraps off its long-awaited Stinger sports sedan and it has already emerged that the car could receive an all-electric variant rivaling the Tesla Model 3.While speaking with Auto Express about the model at the Detroit Auto Show , Kia’s head of overseas marketing, Spencer Cho, confirmed that the platform underpinning the Stinger “is capable of a full EV powertrain at a later date”.Although Cho stopped short of confirming an electric variant, it would be a waste not to make the most out of the model’s flexible architecture. At launch, we already know the Stinger will be offered with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 and a 2.0-liter turbo and further down the road, will get a 2.0-liter diesel for Europe, Korea and other select markets.Alongside the Stinger’s ability to support a large selection of powertrains, Cho revealed that it is also a good platform for the brand to add autonomous technologies to.“We are working on level three and level four autonomous technology and the Stinger is a good platform to add some of that technology to. We’re carefully evaluating this technology before we put it into our cars, though,” he said.