Kia Teases 2017 Super Bowl Ad With Melissa McCarthy Running Through The Desert

Alongside sister company Hyundai, Kia is the latest in a string of automakers to announce its presence at Super Bowl LI.
Marking its eighth consecutive year with an ad during the Big Game, the South Korean car manufacturer has released a 15-second teaser of the 1-minute long spot. It features actress Melissa McCarthy and the Niro crossover, and it will air in the third quarter of the game between the Patriots and the Falcons.
"The ad traces a heroic and harrowing journey stretching from the polar ice caps to an arid desert, and continues to prove why the Niro is 'a smarter kind of crossover' with its no-compromise package of style, utility and fuel economy of up to 50 miles per gallon combined for the FE trim", Kia writes.
Created by the automaker's advertising agency David&Goliath, this is actually the third Kia commercial that features the Emmy award winner, following the 'Needs & Wants' and 'Many Names'. With the Niro taking center stage, these are broadcasted as part of a multi-channel marketing campaign, and come a month after a hybrid version of the crossover received a Guinness World Record for its low fuel consumption.