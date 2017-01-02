Kids Freaks Out And Falls Off Bike After Seeing Nissan GT-R

Although many kids lust after the finest Italian supercars, the much-cheaper, but equally fast, Nissan GT-R has been popular with the younger generation ever since its introduction.
Perhaps because Godzilla is essentially a Gran Turismo video game for the street or because it has amassed such a cult following, the GT-R can excite anyone. This young kid is no exception.
Captured by a GT-R dashcam, the footage below shows a little kid flying past the sport’s car on his bike screaming in excitement about seeing a GT-R in the flesh.
He can be heard exclaiming “GT-R! OH MY GOD, HEY!” as he rides past. He even manages to fall of his bike trying to get the driver to stop. Unfazed, he brushes himself off and asks for a photo of the car, clearly enthralled at the very sight of Godzilla. Hey, even I get excited about seeing a GT-R on the street.
Now this is what being a car enthusiast is all about!