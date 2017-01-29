Koenigsegg Art Director's Regera Is An Exercise In Restraint

There's a certain something about supercars all decked out in black. They look sinister, sure, but what really intrigues us about these murdered-out exotics is that they're at once eye-catching yet understated. And that's apparently the way Lisa likes it.
Lisa is Koenigsegg's art director, and she's the latest who was asked by the marketing department to virtually spec a Regera to her taste. What she came up with is the discreet combination you see here.
This theoretical take on the hybrid hypercar features a Raven Black paintjob that brings a hint of blue into the metallic black paint. She's chosen the company's new forged web alloys with metallic red brake calipers, and subtle tone-on-tone stripes of carbon fiber left bare – running up the hood and along the flank.
The interior is spec'd in lingonberry-red leather, with woven inserts and black top-stitching, as well as an anodized black center console and more carbon-fiber trim than a Mansory catalog.
The result is decidedly different from the purple and burgundy examples we've seen so far, and we'll be watching to see what the next staffer in Angelholm comes up with.