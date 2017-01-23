Koenigsegg Regera Looks Even Better In Bordeaux

To date we've only seen the Koenigsegg Regera in two colors: the concept in light blue, and the production model in red. It may take a while until we see more of them trickling out of the factory in Ängelholm and out onto the open road, in whatever colors their fortunate customers order them in. But in the meantime the Swedish automaker's own employees have been enticing us with their own (theoretical) builds.
Last week we saw how Steven Wade from the communications department would spec his, in a deep shade of purple in tribute to Prince. But if that particular combination didn't tickle your fancy, so to speak, this one might.
It's done up in a deep shade of Bordeaux-tinted carbon-fiber with black and gold accents, and an interior done up in coffee shades of brown and beige. It's an altogether more elegant approach to the hybrid hypercar, as envisioned by Johan Bjurmar – the company's sales director for continental Europe and Scandinavia.
Regardless of the color scheme, you're looking at a groundbreaking supercar powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, supplemented by three electric motors (but no transmission to speak of) for a combined output of over 1,500 horsepower – or 1.11 megawatts. Despite the extra weight of the batteries, Koenigsegg pegs the curb weight at 1,628 kg (1,420 dry) to give it almost the same power-to-weight ratio as the One:1.
“Regera is Swedish for 'to Reign' – a suitable name for a machine that offers an unforeseen combination of power, responsiveness and luxury,” claims the manufacturer. “The Regera will reign as king of the open road – the fastest accelerating, most powerful production car ever.”