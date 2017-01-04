KTM Rider Falls After Brief Encounter With VW Golf

The dangers of riding a motorcycle are well known and in most cases, can be anticipated, though sometimes accidents still happen pretty much out of the blue.
The rider of this KTM RC 200 bike now knows that all too well, unfortunately, but on the flip side, the fall, which technically was 100% the VW Golf driver's fault, wasn't that bad.
According to the video's description, the rider only suffered bruises on his knee and hip and managed to get back up quickly after the driver of the Golf, for some reason, decided not to wait until the motorcycle had gone by.
Speed (or the lack off) also played a role in this incident. Despite the rider slowing down as he approached the intersection, he probably wasn't going all that fast in the first place, seen as how the KTM RC 200 only packs a 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, putting down 19 kW (25 HP).
In the end, despite that VW Golf creeping forward at precisely the wrong time, we can't help but feel as if the rider could have simply taken a wider trajectory while avoiding the car.