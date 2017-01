LA & Custom Classics The Focus Of Upcoming 'Lowriders' Movie

VIDEO

Set to debut on May 12, the movie 'Lowriders' is all about a fractured family in East Los Angeles, caught in the world of customized classic cars Here's a synopsis of the film:Produced by Telemundo Films, the movie stars Eva Longoria, Demian, Bichir, Melissa Benoist, Theo Rossi, Tony Revolori and Gabriel Chavarria.said NBCUniversal & Telemundo boss Cesar Conde.While someone like Eva Longoria need no introduction, you might also recognize Melissa Benoist from her role as Supergirl on TV, while Theo Rossi is well known from his roles as 'Juice' from Sons of Anarchy or 'Shades' from Marvel's Luke Cage.According to, the release of the movie will be handled by BH Tilt, a releasing label that utilizes specialized distribution and marketing strategies for films that serve specific audiences. Hispanic moviegoers generated an estimated $2.6 billion in 2015, as they represent 17% of the population - accounting for 23% of movie tickets sold.