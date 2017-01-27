LA & Custom Classics The Focus Of Upcoming 'Lowriders' Movie

Set to debut on May 12, the movie 'Lowriders' is all about a fractured family in East Los Angeles, caught in the world of customized classic cars.
Here's a synopsis of the film: "Lowriders is set against the vibrant backdrop of East LA’s near-spiritual car culture and follows the story of Danny, a talented young street artist caught between the lowrider world inhabited by his old-school father and ex-con brother, and the adrenaline-fueled outlet that defines his self-expression."
Produced by Telemundo Films, the movie stars Eva Longoria, Demian, Bichir, Melissa Benoist, Theo Rossi, Tony Revolori and Gabriel Chavarria.
"Telemundo Films will allow us to leverage our expertise to expand our entertainment business into a new genre of storytelling," said NBCUniversal & Telemundo boss Cesar Conde. "We are excited to kick off this new venture in partnership with Imagine, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, and look forward to working with them to serve the vibrant movie-going Hispanic market."
While someone like Eva Longoria need no introduction, you might also recognize Melissa Benoist from her role as Supergirl on TV, while Theo Rossi is well known from his roles as 'Juice' from Sons of Anarchy or 'Shades' from Marvel's Luke Cage.
According to Variety, the release of the movie will be handled by BH Tilt, a releasing label that utilizes specialized distribution and marketing strategies for films that serve specific audiences. Hispanic moviegoers generated an estimated $2.6 billion in 2015, as they represent 17% of the population - accounting for 23% of movie tickets sold.