Lambo Owner Starts Fight After Losing $9,000 Bet In Racing Modified R32 Skyline

If you're going to talk smack about another man's ride and challenge him to a drag race, you best make sure you know for a fact just how much punishment his car can dish out.
What happened here then was a competitive argument turning into a friendly wager, which in turn became a heated argument between two drivers that stood over a $9,000 pot.
In one corner, you've got the owner of a Lamborghini Huracan feeling mighty confident that his factory-stock Italian supercar can outrun that gimmicky thing that is the customized R32 Nissan Skyline - at least in his mind.
Sure, the Huracan is mighty quick off the line thanks to its 610 PS and its advanced all-wheel drive system. It will get from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.2 seconds and is pretty formidable even from a rolling start, which is what they went with here at the Queensland Raceway.
His opponent, a 800 WHP crazy-quick Skyline, not a 500 HP tuned R32 as he may have been led to believe, made it real easy for its owner to claim those $9,000 - which is when things got really nasty between the two drivers.