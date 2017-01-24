Lamborghini CEO Still Interested In F1 But Only If Entry Costs Fall

Lamborghini chief executive Stefano Domenicalli is still interested to see the Italian company on the Formula One grid but has asserted it won’t happen anytime soon.
While speaking with Australian publication Motoring at the global launch of the Aventador S, Domenicalli hinted that Lamborghini could enter the sport but only if the formula changes.
“You’re touching a very sensitive part of my heart [but] I want to be very open with you. Today, we have other priorities, and we have to be totally focused on… Tomorrow? Because motorsport will always be part of Lamborghini, if the [F1] motorsport platform will change and we have the solidity as a company… The answer is why not? It could be,” he said.
The former head Ferrari’s F1 effort expanded on this by saying that the major barrier are the monumental funds needed to enter the sport.
“For us to enter there with the level of cost that is needed, not just to compete but to be competitive, is too far from what we’re doing. So if we see a bridge of change in that specific environment, I think it’s worth looking at it,” he said.
For now, Lamborghini is intently focused on the development and impending launch of the Urus SUV. The model is set to become the world’s fastest SUV and will also double the brand’s annual sales by the year 2019.