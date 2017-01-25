Lamborghini Considering A Compact Supercar As Its Fourth Model

Next year, Lamborghini will have three models in its line-up for the very first time but according to chief executive Stefano Domenicalli, things may not end there.
While recently speaking with Motoring, Domenicalli revealed that there’s a chance a fourth model could be added to Lamborghini’s family in the form of a compact sports car.
When asked about this, Domenicalli said “I think the answer is possibly yes. But so far we need to make sure the third model [Urus] will be stable enough to think about a fourth model.”
The former Ferrari F1 boss believes that having unique underpinnings for the Huracan and Aventador isn’t viable from a business standpoint. Consequently, he revealed his desire to have the brand’s supercars/sports cars all based around a single architecture.
“If we talk about super sports cars we need to consider that the right approach would be to be modular. We cannot have two models with two power units, two gearboxes, two chassis, honestly it’s not viable in terms of business case. That’s something we need to think about for the future,” he said.
If Lamborghini were to introduce a third super sports car model it could act as a rival to the McLaren 570S and Ferrari’s rumoured new Dino. This would allow the Italian firm to overhaul the Huracan to better rival the impending McLaren 720S while making the Aventador and its successor even more rapid.