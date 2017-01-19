Lamborghini Huracan Performante Reveals Its Secrets, Reportedly Shuttered ‘Ring Lap Record

We got to read the first official details of the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante, thanks to Motor Trend's early review of a prototype in Imola.
Let’s start with the easy stuff; the upcoming hardcore version of the Lamborghini Huracan will go by the Performante nameplate, instead of the Superleggera as the new model is not all about going lightweight but focuses more on the performance side of things.
Of course it will be slightly lighter than the standard Huracan by about 90lbs (40kg), of which 25lbs (11kg) were saved thanks to the use of a new exhaust system. The rest comes from the increased use of forged carbon composite throughout the car, including the new rear wing.
The 5.2-litre V10 engine is now getting new intake and exhaust camshafts, an air intake straight from the Super Trofeo Huracan race cars and the aforementioned exhaust, gaining 25 to 40hp and 30lb-ft of torque, for a total of 625 to 640hp and 453lb-ft of torque. The dual-clutch gearbox is also re-calibrated for faster shifts.
The suspension is using adaptive dampers and it’s massively updated for the Performante. The shocks have been retuned to better work with the new active aero, the springs and anti-roll bars provide now 10 percent more vertical stiffness and 15 percent more roll stiffness, the bushings are 50 percent stiffer and the adaptive steering rack has been recalibrated.
The new version of the Lamborghini Huracan will also run on bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsas which dictated the reprogramming of the all-wheel drive and the ABS system to better suit the increased grip levels.
But the main highlight of the new Lamborghini will be its trick new ALA active aero agenda. The Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva is the company’s innovative new aero suit which simply adjusts its setup faster and more efficiently than the hydraulically-operated solutions out there. To make this possible, Lamborghini uses electronically controlled motors to move the aero elements around, with the Performante having a flap up front and a hollow rear wing with also hollow support beams.
A pair of small intakes with dual channels that can open or close are mounted right under the engine cover, with one feeding air to cool the exhaust and the other driving air up and into the wing itself. The air then exits through an outlet on the underside of the wing. Lamborghini says that when they are open, drag is reduced and when they are closed downforce is increased, with either flap on its side needing 0.2 of a second, creating this way aero vectoring.
Depending on whether you turn left or right, the corresponding flap is closed while the one on the opposite corner stays open, increasing this way the downforce on the outer rear wheel and letting the inside one looser and freer to rotate in an arc.
Lamborghini has reportedly implied that the Huracan Performante went insanely quickly around the Nurburbring, lapping even faster than the bonkers Aventador SV which made it in 6:59,73 and the Porsche 918 Spyder which scored a 6:57. Talks about the Huracan Performante setting a 6:52 and change around the German race track might prove to be rumors or the real deal at its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show this March.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops