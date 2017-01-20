Lamborghini Icon And Creator Of The Miura, Paolo Stanzani, Has Passed Away

Automobili Lamborghini are mourning the loss of Paolo Stanzani, the man who revolutionized the Italian automaker and helped turned it into the major player that we all know.
Born on July 20, 1936, Paolo Stanzani graduated in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Bologna 25 years later, and he was hired by the automaker in 1963, in a time when the 350 GT, 400 GT and Islero were being produced.
Looking into giving Ferrari a run for their money, the young man, together with Giampaolo Dallara and designer Marcello Gandini, created the Miura in 1966, a car that changed Lamborghini forever, and which continues to turn heads more than 50 years after it first saw the light of day.
Four years after being employed in Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.a.S., Paolo Stanzani took the role of General Manager and Technical Director, from Giampaolo Dallara, and continued working on some of the most iconic models made in Sant'Agata Bolognese, including the Espada, Jarama, Miura S, Miura SV, and Urraco. Moreover, Stanzani is also considered of being 'the father' of the Countach.