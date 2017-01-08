Lamborghini Murcielago Becomes One With The Guardrail In Boston

A Lamborghini Murcielago recently crashed on the I-93, near Boston, Massachusetts.
The picture, posted on social media by a state trooper, shows the Italian supercar with damages on both corners of the front end, after it was reportedly driven 'erratically', prior to the incident, Boston reports.
"Troopers were responding to calls of it operating erratically just before the crash. It collided with another vehicle, while it was changing lanes", trooper Dustin Fitch commented. His colleague, Paul Sullivan, confirmed that the man holding the wheel sustained no injuries, but he was cited for speeding, which is believed to be one of the main factors that led to the crash.
This is the first recorded incident that involves an Italian 'bull' this year, and it follows a spectacular crash that took place last summer, when another Lamborghini lost control on a Russian highway, near Moscow, spinning and hitting the guardrail, right in front of a motorist, whose dashcam recorded the entire thing.
Crash just clearing, I-93 SB in #Quincy. Nothing injured but maybe someone's pride. #Ouch 🙈 pic.twitter.com/0zHFgTHa3b— Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) January 5, 2017