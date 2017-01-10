Lamborghini Sold A Record 3,457 Supercars In 2016

A Lamborghini is inherently a rare beast. But every year, the exotic automaker sells more of its supercars than it did the year before. And 2016 was another record year for the Italian manufacturer.
With the annual sales figures now tabulated, Lamborghini reports that it sold 3,457 vehicles in 2016 – representing a modest, but still significant increase of seven percent over the year before.
That makes for the sixth consecutive year of growth for the Bolognese automaker, cresting the 3,400-unit mark for the first time in its 54-year history. Not too shabby considering that the company only produces two essential model lines, with the ten-cylinder Huracan range hitting a new record in its own right at 2,353 vehicles delivered, on top of 1,104 examples of the Aventador (after the 6,000th unit was produced in December).
The lion's share (with apologies to the brand's signature Raging Bull logo) were sold in the United States, where 1,041 landed last year. But the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions also grew proportionately last year as well.
Those are big increases over the company's volume over the course of the past decade. When the Volkswagen Group took over in 1999, Sant'Agata was only producing a few hundred vehicles each year. Those figures jumped past the thousand-vehicle mark in 2003, and past two thousand in 2006. After a dip in 2009, annual sales increased again to 2,530 in 2014.
What's more is that production is bound to increase dramatically next year when the Urus arrives as the company's third model line. The automaker's debut crossover promises to double sales over the records it's been setting year after year for the past six years running.