Lane Weaving Golf GTI Driver Causes One Accident While Trying To Avoid Another

Despite the MythBusters showing us a few years back that lane weaving doesn't really make that much of a difference in busy traffic, as opposed to staying in your lane, it seems some people will never learn.
In this case, it did even more harm as the driver of a red Golf GTI, who was apparently in a bit of a hurry, eventually made a very wrong move by trying to avoid cars that were braking in front, steering to the left and colliding with an oncoming vehicle.
Speaking of getting caught off-guard, the driver of the dashcam car was definitely not expecting the VW to change lanes yet again, so there's no point in tossing any blame his way.
While we can't know for sure, it's unlikely the Golf came away as bruised as the dashcam car, which was sent into the guardrail following the impact.