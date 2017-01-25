Larger 7-Seater Dacia Grand Duster Tipped To Join Lineup

Dacia is already working on the second generation Duster, but it's now reported that it will be followed by an even larger and more practical model, which could be named the Grand Duster.
Believed to join the family in 2018, about a year after the regular model arrives in the market, the Grand Duster (name unconfirmed) will feature seating for seven, as AutoExpress reports.
The vehicle, whose more generous proportions are said to place it against the likes of the Kia Sorento and Nissan X-Trail, will also benefit from a new design language shared with the five-seater Duster.
In keeping with Dacia's low cost approach, entry-level versions will come with cloth seats, electric front windows only, a basic sound system and steel wheels, while more expensive models are believed to add parking sensors, rearview camera, satellite navigation system and climate control, among others.
Powertrains will be shared between the regular Duster and Grand Duster, including a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol unit with 123 horsepower, along with the 1.6-liter dCi diesel that should serve as a replacement for the current 1.5-liter unit. All models are believed to come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with an automatic offered optionally. Four-wheel drive will continue to be offered as an option.
Note: Dacia Duster Black Touch grade pictured