Last 2017 HSV Models Scooped, Including ZR1-Powered GTS-R W1

A number of spy pictures have emerged online showing the last Australian made HSV models being prepared at the company's production facility.
As production of the Holden Commodore leaves Australia shortly, the HSV models pictured will be the last based around the Zeta-based Commodore and are set to be the most insane produced to date.
The pictures below, picked up by GM Authority from Facebook page 'Club VF', show a number of HSV variants in sedan and ute guises while also showing off three new colors dubbed Spitfire Green, Light My Fire Orange and Son of Gun Grey.
Of the models pictured, it appears that two may be the potent GTS-R W1, the most insane road-going HSV ever produced. These two have been painted in Spitfire Green and Light My Fire Orange and can be differentiated from new and existing HSV models due to large black air vents behind the front wheels.
It is reported that this model will be powered by the 6.2-liter supercharged LS9 V8 engine of the previous-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The same 638 hp and 820 Nm (604 lb-ft) power figures of the ZR1 will be maintained, enabling the GTS-R W1 to rocket down the quarter mile in 12 seconds and to 100 km/h (62mph) in a brisk 4 seconds.