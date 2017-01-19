Last Hennessey Venom GT Rolled Off The Production Line

Hennessey announced the end of the Venom GT’s production run, showing us the last one of its breed which is rather appropriately named ‘Final Edition’.
The Hennessey Venom GT Final Edition is finished in a “Glacier Blue” paintjob with white stripes while taking its power by a monstrous twin-turbo 7.0-litre V8 with a total of 1,451hp.
The Texan company has already sold the last Venom GT for the price of $1,2 million, with the total production run to include six hardtops and six roadsters, plus one running prototype.
Combining a kerb weight of just 2,743lbs with frightening levels of power gave the Hennessey Venom GT a few titles, including the world’s fastest two-seat sports car in 2014 when it topped out at 270.4mph and the world’s fastest open-top vehicle in 2016 when it reached 265.6mph.
“Our Venom GT retires as one of the fastest cars on the planet along with being one of the most exclusive,” said company founder & CEO, John Hennessey. “ I’m so grateful to our customers, employees, suppliers, and our technical partners, Pennzoil & Shell V-Power, who have helped make this special car a reality. We look forward to introducing our next car, the Venom F5, sometime later this year.”
Hennessey’s Venom F5 is going to be the next chapter, with the company saying that it will offer 1,500hp, a 290mph top speed and a 0-60mph in 2 seconds flat when it reaches a very limited production run.