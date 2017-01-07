Latest Lego Collection Includes Bugatti Chiron And Ferrari FXX K

Lego is preparing to release its new Lego Speed Champions set in winter 2017 and has released a selection of images detailing the complete range.
Among the new inclusions to the Lego family will be the new GT and GT40 models previously revealed, as well as the Bugatti Veyron, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Ferrari FXX K and the Mercedes and Ferrari F1 squads.
The Chiron, AMG GT3, FXX K, Ford GT and Mercedes F1 cars all come with interchangeable wheel covers. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 also includes an alternate nose and the FXX K comes with a complete engineering squad, support facilities, a dyno and an engine stand.
The most comprehensive of all is certainly the Mercedes F1 set. It includes the two Formula One cars, Lego models of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, a pit garage, hospitality complex, starting lights and a small pit crew.