Latest Lego Collection Includes Bugatti Chiron And Ferrari FXX K

Lego is preparing to release its new Lego Speed Champions set in winter 2017 and has released a selection of images detailing the complete range.Among the new inclusions to the Lego family will be the new GT and GT40 models previously revealed , as well as the Bugatti Veyron, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Ferrari FXX K and the Mercedes and Ferrari F1 squads.The Chiron , AMG GT3, FXX K, Ford GT and Mercedes F1 cars all come with interchangeable wheel covers. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 also includes an alternate nose and the FXX K comes with a complete engineering squad, support facilities, a dyno and an engine stand.The most comprehensive of all is certainly the Mercedes F1 set. It includes the two Formula One cars, Lego models of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton , a pit garage, hospitality complex, starting lights and a small pit crew.