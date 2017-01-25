Let The Stig Drive You Around Top Gear's Test Track In A Focus RS

Some say that he's not the same man ever since Clarkson & Co moved to Amazon, but the Stig can still put a Ford Focus RS through its paces.
Released on Top Gear's official YouTube channel, the short video shows the tamed racing driver letting the hot hatch loose on the empty Top Gear test track.
In 'Track' mode, the Ford Focus RS does much more than sound meaner, as the electronics set everything up for a fast drive, while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged engine feeds the entire output to all four corners, through a six-speed manual transmission.
With 350 PS (345 HP) and 440 Nm (324 pound-feet) of torque, or 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) with overboost, available on tap, or 10 percent more over the entry-level 2017MY Mustang, the compact five-door can go from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds, before topping out at 266 km/h (165 mph).