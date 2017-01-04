Let's See What Happens If You Throw Your Car's Smart Key Out Of A Moving Vehicle

Automotive technology has evolved to the point when a physical key is no longer required to lock and unlock the doors and start the engine.
Transformed into a gadget by most carmakers, it doesn’t have to leave the driver's pocket at all, but for some sense of control most users tend to throw it inside the armrest, or into the cup holder or another storage place before driving off.
But what would happen if someone, say a kid, threw it out of the window while the vehicle is on the move? Well, a curious mind did exactly that in a Ford Fusion and wrapped it all up in a 5-minute long video.
Now, we won't spoil the video and tell you exactly what happens if you lose your key fob while driving, but in the off case something like this occurs, just make sure you don't switch off the engine.