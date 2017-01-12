Lexus Dips Into Marine Industry With A Twin V8 Sport Yacht Concept

Not to be outdone by Mercedes-Benz, Lexus revealed a new sport yacht concept at Di Lido Island in Florida, envisioning a potential future where the company expands into new industries.
Lexus says that the inspiration for this unusual study can be traced back to the Toyota Marine Department’s preparations for a new range of premium Ponam yachts that are going to be launched soon in Japan.
After spending several days driving the new craft, Toyota’s President Akio Toyoda was impressed by the power of the turbodiesel engines and the handling character of the hull, giving him the idea of a Lexus performance yacht which could complement the brand’s lifestyle profile.
The end result was the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept which is currently a bespoke, one-off project with no intentions of putting it into production. The concept features an upper deck and outer hull that are seamlessly bonded around an inner structure, with its piece being a single massive structure made out of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), the same material used in the construction of the Lexus LFA.
By opting for carbon fibre in its construction, Lexus reckons that they saved almost a tonne (2,204lbs) compared to the weight of a similar yacht made from fiber-glass reinforced plastic.
Powering this beauty is a pair of Lexus’ own 5.0-litre V8 petrol engines, which are based on those in the RC F Coupe, GS F and the LC500, with each one making 440hp. This kind of power enables the 12.7m-long Sport Yacht Concept to travel at speeds of up to 43knots (49mph) through a pair of hydraulically controlled inboard/outboard stern drives.
The standing forward passenger cabin is finished in leather, with wood and glass details while there is sofa seating for six, a table and air conditioning too. In the galley there is a two-burner stove, sink and a refrigerator.
It’s a certainly a beautiful yacht but could Lexus expand to a business like this? Let us know in the comments below.