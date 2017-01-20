Lexus Execs Aware Of Gaps In Their Model Lineup

Despite Lexus rounding out its model range with the LC coupe and the all-new LS flagship unveiled in Detroit, there are still plenty of potential gaps within the range.
The Japanese automaker could expand its lineup by adding not only a subcompact crossover (the popular choice), but also a three-row crossover and a broader range of F-badged performance cars - perhaps even a Tesla-rivaling all-electric model.
According to Lexus General Manager Jeff Bracken, the automaker is forgoing as much as 70,000 vehicles in terms of yearly sales by not exploring the subcompact and three-row crossover segments alone.
Of course, plugging these gaps wouldn't automatically mean that sales would go up as expected. The reason for that would be that a three-row crossover might take away some sales from the mid-size RX, whereas a subcompact offroader might interfere with NX sales.
"We do think there's room to fill some gaps that still exist for Lexus," said Bracken during the Detroit Auto Show.
One gap that's of major interest to him is the subcompact crossover segment, where Lexus could jump in with a vehicle based on the UX Concept presented at last year's Paris Auto Show.
"That's a gap we are watching very closely," added Bracken. "We're very fixated on trying to move that conversation forward with our parent corporation." Bracken also added that his company is giving up 25,000 to 35,000 annual sales by not competing in the subcompact crossover segment.
Sales could also be boosted by additional F performance models, which is something Bracken is well aware of, as reported by Autonews.
"We still have performance gaps to fill, and we can do that really well with the F. We feel we've been missing it on the higher end when it comes to passenger cars."
As for a move towards full-electric vehicles, it would be quite a departure for Toyota Motor Corp, which has been skeptical of EVs, preferring instead to build gasoline-electric hybrid cars.