Lexus Prepping All-New LS, UX Concept For Detroit

With just a few days left until the 2017 Detroit Auto Show opens its gates, Lexus has announced its premieres for the event.
Teased in a sketch that partially reveals its front end and chassis, the new generation LS celebrates its world premiere in Detroit, 28 years after the first model was shown.
Boasting a new look, with a coupe-ish silhouette that is said not to compromise interior space, the flagship sedan is underpinned by a new rear-wheel drive global architecture for luxury vehicles, named GA-L, which is shared with the LC.
Joining the space on the 1,683 square-meter exhibit with the new LS is the UX Concept, a compact crossover that was shipped to the US straight from the 2016 Paris Auto Show. The four-seater concept that was styled in the South of France will eventually serve as a replacement for the CT 200h hatch, over the next few years.
Among the 14 vehicles that Lexus will have on display in Detroit is also the new LC, in a final show-off before customer deliveries begin, and the revolutionary Kinetic Seat Concept, which provides a more comfortable driving experience, is rounding up the brand's local debuts list.