Lexus RC F GT3 Reporting For Racing Duty In Japan And In USA

Lexus revealed the GT3 racing version of the RC F which will make its debut in the 24 Hours of Daytona on January 26.
The new Lexus race car will also compete in the GT300 class of the Super GT Series in Japan, apart from the U.S., starting from the 2017 season.
Lexus will enter two cars in the Japanese championship and another two in the U.S. where the new RC F GT3 will compete in the GTD class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.
“Lexus is embracing new challenges as a luxury lifestyle brand as it strives to inspire customers with amazement and excitement that exceed the imagination,” said Tokuo Fukuichi, President of Lexus International. “Our decision to enter in customer motorsports will both refine the performance of our high-performance F models and give our customers an amazing experience.”
“I'm pleased that we are able to introduce the LEXUS RC F GT3 in the GT3 category, which represents the highest level of customer racing,” added Koei Saga, Chief Officer and Technical Director of Toyota Gazoo Racing Factory. The company didn’t reveal any plans of bringing their new GT3 contender in Europe but Saga says they are not denying the possibility.
“The first step is to place four cars in races in the U.S. and Japan, but in the future we will nurture our RC F GT3 into a model that is loved by worldwide customers.”