Lexus Said To Present Longer, Seven-Seat RX To Tackle Volvo XC90 Later This Year

Lexus have been mulling over the introduction of a longer, seven-seat version of their RX SUV for quite some time now, and according to a new report from Autocar, it's coming this year.
Expected be introduced later in 2017, before going on sale in 2018, it will be a more practical and roomier take on the RX, geared against the likes of the Volvo XC90 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, among other luxury SUVs.
It's believed to keep the same powertrain options as the standard RX, including the V6-powered RX350L and the hybrid RX450hL. Lexus itself has yet to confirm the report, though Toyota boss Karlk Schlich hinted at an an expanded range of crossovers from the two brands:
"We would see other SUV developments before we'd see another coupe - that's my guess. Once the coupes have done their job, we need to further refine the SUV range."
Aside from the three-row RX, Lexus is also believed to be prepping a smaller SUV that was previewed by the UX Concept in Paris last fall. Lexus has already taken a first step into this direction by trademarking the UX200, UX250 and UX250h names with the US Patent and Trademark Office. It is likely that the UX will serve as an indirect replacement for the unsuccessful CT hatch as Lexus' entry-level model.