Lexus' Super Bowl LI Spots Will Include New LC Coupe And LS Sedan

With less than two weeks left until Super Bowl LI kicks off between the Pats and the Falcons, Lexus dropped an extended cut version of a new spot that will air during the game.
Featuring the striking LC coupe, the 60-second long footage, named 'Human and Machine', was directed by Jonas Akerlund and features movement artist Lil Buck, known for his street dance style called 'jookin'.
Lexus also teamed up with chart-topping artist Sia, whose 'Move your body' song, from the album 'This is acting', can be heard throughout the spot, while actor Minnie Driver was chosen to personify the brand with her voiceover talent.
"Lexus' newest models reaffirm the brand's performance, engineering, design, and craftsmanship prowess. The LC and LS were built from the ground up to satisfy the most demanding and discerning luxury buyers, and reflect a brand ethos that aligns the world's best luxury lifestyle brands", said Brian Bolain, General Manager of Lexus Marketing.
Lexus says that a shorter version of 'Man and Machine' will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, February 5, and will include the all-new LS 500.
Other automakers expected to roll out their own videos during the event are Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Kia and Hyundai.