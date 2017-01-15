Liberty Walk Gives Ferrari 488 More Stance At Tokyo Salon

It was only a matter of time before this would surface. In fact we're a little surprised it took this long. We're referring to the vehicle you see here: Liberty Walk's modification of the Ferrari 488 GTB, which just debuted at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon.
A well-known entity among fans of the “stanced” treatment, Liberty Walk is a Japanese aftermarket tuner that has made a name for itself by dropping the suspension on high-end exotic supercars and fitting extra-wide body kits.
Its latest project is based on Maranello's mid-engined, twin-turbocharged, eight-cylinder supercar – the forced-induction successor to the 458 Italia, F430, and 360 Modena, several examples of which Liberty Walk was called upon to apply its signature style. Just as it has to so many of the Prancing Horse's rivals, like the Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren 650S.
It's not for the faint of heart, or for those whose appreciation of these exotic automobiles derives from their love of clean, elegant forms. But then that's not who Liberty Walk is after.