Liberty Walk's Maserati GranTurismo Is Anything But Low-Key

Even though the Maserati GranTurismo is getting ready to blow 10 candles this year, the Italian coupe has aged like a fine wine.
However, in the world of Liberty Walk, that doesn’t mean anything, as the Japanese tuner has created another bundle of upgrades aimed at the Italian vehicle.
The parts are already in stock and will set you back for $13,300 on the MC Stradale, or $15,800 in other trims, while choosing carbon fiber versions of the same aftermarket parts will up the cost to $15,900 and $18,400, respectively.
For the money, Maserati GranTurismo owners get the entire body kit, including the dramatic wheel arch extensions and a ducktail rear spoiler, while the decals and special wheel and tire combo come at an extra cost, and so does the air suspension.
Now, these upgrades may not make your GranTurismo go faster, but they will help you get noticed on the road. But do the aftermarket parts serve it any good?
Before answering this question, keep in mind that both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio are rumored to be dropped from Maserati's range before the year's end, and there are no successors in sight until 2019.