Lincoln Triples Sales In China Three Years After Local Debut

Three years after Ford brought its Lincoln brand to China, it is celebrating a huge increase in sales for 2016.
Last year, Lincoln managed to shift 32,558 vehicles, almost three times as many as the 11,630 units it sold nationwide in 2015. The company says that it is the fastest growing luxury car brand in China on the back of these figures.
“The momentum is both gratifying and encouraging", said Lincoln’s president Kumar Galhotra. "We’re pleased clients are recognizing the superior experiences and vehicles Lincoln offers.”
When Lincoln entered the Chinese market in 2014, it was particularly late to the party considering that this is the world’s largest car market. Nevertheless, it has since set up a total of 65 dealerships selling the MKZ, MKC, MKX, Navigator and Continental.
Automotive News reports that Ford chief executive Mark Fields believes China could become Lincoln’s largest market. If this proves to be true, it means annual sales in excess of 100,000 units.